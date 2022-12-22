Coffee Conversation: Wussow’s All Day New Years Eve Bash

DULUTH, Minn — Wussow’s Concert Cafe is ringing in the New Year with an all day News Years Eve Bash.

The fun starts bright and early Dec. 31 at 7:00 AM — and goes until the clock strikes midnight and the last band sings.

Jason Wussow joined FOX21 on Thursday’s morning show to preview the event.

It’s free of cost — and full of local artists, caffeination, and a range of food and beverages.

Here’s a list of the music lineup.

6:30am Sonofmel

7:15 Shawn Ramey

8:00 Cole Forcier

8:45 Adam Johnson

9:15 Garth Anderson

10:00 Severio Mancieri

10:45 Emily Haavik

11:15 Shane Nelson

12:00pm Jesse Luoma

12:45 Judas

1:30 Scarlett Woods

2:15 Jacob Mahon

3:00. Colleen Myhre

3:45 Steve Isakson

4:30 Chamber Buds

5:15 Mark Levings

6:00. Ethan & Annie

6:45 Israel Malachi

7:30 Trash Cats

8:15 Tommy Wotruba

9:00 Woodblind

9:45 Kings Named

10:30 Emma Jeanne

11:15 The Hermits

Wussow’s Concert Cafe is a locally owned coffeehouse featuring live music, a full espresso bar, homemade fare, and a fun variety of beer and wine