Delayed Holiday Sounds Ring Out At Wrenshall High School

WRENSHALL, Minn. — It’s not Christmas without music, and the gymnasium in Wrenshall was filled with the sounds of the holidays.

It was a long wait for the student musicians in Wrenshall, 3 years to exact. COVID shutdown public concerts for 2 years, and last year’s scheduled concert was cancelled just a week beforehand, due to another wave of COVID.

But this year, the orchestras and choirs would not remain silent.

“We’ve got a lot of kids. A lot of diverse backgrounds, and they bring so much of their personalities in. We have students who come to us from Duluth, we have students who come to us from down in Holyoke, from the Cloquet area, from just right around here in Wrenshall. And everybody kind of likes their own thing, and it’s really great that I’ve got students that, ‘Hey, Mr. Rahkola, can we play this song? Can we play this song?’ I get the freedom to ask, ‘What are some of the things you guys want to play?'” said Tim Rahkola, Music Director.

At least one good thing happened during the time of COVID. The district had a chance to make improvements, including new sound equipment, new paint, and improved lighting.