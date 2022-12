Duluth East Boys Hockey Picks Up 5th Victory Against Duluth Marshall

Grant Winkler and Thomas Gunderson each had two goals in the contest for the Greyhounds.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team improved 5-5 on the year on Thursday, defeating Duluth Marshall 7-0.

Duluth East (5-5) will next host Blaine on December 30th.