Elvis Visits the Northland for Kolar Auto’s Annual ‘Holiday on the Hill’ Event

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Kolar automotive group held their annual Holiday on the Hill event.

In conjunction with the Duluth, Hermantown, and Cloquet Chambers, the event is a festive holiday celebration put on to support the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland.

Those who attended were able to enjoy food and drink from 14 vendors and entertainment from Travis Ledoyt, known as ‘The World’s Best Young Elvis’.

“We love supporting the children. The reason I work at Kolar is because of all the things they do for the community. They really allow me to also be involved in it. I’m a member of the Duluth Chamber, the Hermantown Chamber and we just really focus and pride ourselves on being a part of the community,” Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Operations, Kristin Reinsch says.

Kolar dropped off two truckloads of toys Thursday at the boys and girls club, just in time for their own Christmas party.