Family Freedom Center Hosts Holiday Party

DULUTH, Minn. – Family Freedom Center held their first annual Christmas at the Farm event.

The event was supposed to take place at Freedom Farms but was moved to the Washington Center due to the cold weather. Those who attended were able to take pictures with Santa, enjoy food, make arts and crafts, as well as receive presents.

Staff there say Thursday’s event is all about coming together to celebrate this year’s accomplishments.

“A perfect place and a perfect time to do this right now. I mean it’s loud here every day, we have plenty of kids and plenty of activities and entertainment here every day but today is especially special you know we just had a really great year. We had a lot of kids that did really well in school this year, are prepared to move to that next grade. Families and parents who have started small businesses at the beginning of the year are preparing to bring their businesses to 2023. So, we have a lot to be grateful for; we have a lot to celebrate about,” Family Freedom Center Executive Director, Jacob Aaron Bell says.

The Family Freedom Center is currently raising funds for a new 15 passenger van. To help in their effort, you can do so by visiting www.givemn.org, and search for the Family Freedom Center cause.