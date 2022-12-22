Holiday Weekends Mean More Law Enforcement On The Roads

Don't Drink and Drive

DULUTH, Minn. — Holiday weekends such as Christmas and New Years are times when people are more likely to be celebrating, and where alcohol may be involved.

The Minnesota State Patrol wants to remind everyone, if your plans include having a cocktail or two, especially over the next few weeks, you need to make plans to get home safely.

In addition to the State Patrol local Law Enforcement agencies will also have extra patrols out this weekend and next. They will be looking for drivers who may have had too much to drink.

Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Pete Goman said, “Surrounding any holiday weekend, especially New Years Eve, we’ll have increased patrols out there for DWI enforcement. We encourage people to plan ahead, get that rid. If you have extreme temperatures like this you need to be extra careful with using alcohol, it could be extremely dangerous.”

The state patrol also wants to remind drivers of the Move Over Law. When you see flashing lights ahead, whether it be a patrol car, a tow truck or any other emergency vehicle, you need to move over, into the next lane. If you are not able to move over, you must slow down when passing the incident.