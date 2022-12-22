Local Reaction to President Zelenskyy’s Visit

DULUTH. Minn. — Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was a member of the Congressional Escort Committee for Zelenskyy’s Visit. She briefly met with Ukraine’s president and reiterated the United States support for Ukraine.

The senator said “…congress is coming together before the end of the year to provide additional security and humanitarian assistance…”

Tina Smith, Minnesota’s other senator said, “It was unforgettable to be in the House Chamber for President Zelenskyy’s address. He is a powerhouse for democracy and an inspiration. The sheer willpower of the Ukrainian people reminds us that the fight for democracy doesn’t end at our own borders.”

Fox 21 received no response from Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, US Representative Pete Stauber or Representative Tom Tiffany.