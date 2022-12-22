Northwoods League Reveals Schedule, Huskies to Open Season in Bismarck

DULUTH, Minn.- On Wednesday, the Northwoods league released it’s schedule for all 24 teams.

That includes the new expansion team, the Minot Hot Tots as well as the Thunder Bay Border Cats, who will return to play this year.

The Duluth Huskies will begin their season on the road as they will head to Bismarck to face the Larks in a two game series beginning on May 29th.

Then just a few days later on June 2nd. The Huskies will have their home opener against the Minot Hot Tots.