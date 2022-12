Superior Girls Basketball Extends Hot Streak with Win Over East

The Spartans have now won five straight games.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior girls basketball team tacked on another win, Thursday night, defeating Duluth East 79-51.

Superior will be back in action, Wednesday December 28 in the Marshfield Holiday Classic. While, Duluth East will look to bounce back, Tuesday December 27 at Coon Rapids.