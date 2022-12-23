At Least One Killed In Shooting At Mall Of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) – A reported shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown for about an hour Friday evening.

The Bloomington Police Department said police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a shooting at the mall.

FOX 9 in Minneapolis confirmed at least one person died in the shooting.

The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside.

Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores.

MOA also experienced a shooting in August.

The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.