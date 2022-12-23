Body Found On Road In Ashland, Alcohol And Exposure To Elements Possible Factors

ASHLAND, Wis. — A body was found on the road Thursday morning in Ashland.

According to the Ashland Police Department, police and paramedics arrived at the scene around 8 a.m. on Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue.

The body was a 25-year-old from Ashland and exposure from the elements and not being properly dressed for weather was supposedly the cause of death.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor and do not suspect foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.