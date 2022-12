Coffee Conversation: New Year’s Cluckin’ Eve Returns to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Rubber Chicken Theater presents ‘New Year’s Cluckin’ Eve’ at Fitger’s Spirit of the North Theater.

Ring in the New Year with comedy, sketches, prize giveaways, live music, and more.

Brian Matuszak joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview the one-night-only gala.

The event is taking place Saturday, Dec. 31from 7:30-9:00 pm.

Tickets are $25.