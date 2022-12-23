Duluth Salvation Army Gets Big Donation Just In Time For Christmas

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s going to be a very merry Christmas for the Duluth Salvation Army as they received a big donation Friday morning.

On Wednesday the Salvation Army believed they would not reach their Red Kettle goal of $215,000, but to their surprise an anonymous donor called and gave them an early Christmas present of $50,000.

This is the largest donation the Duluth Salvation Army has ever received.

“But really though truly, it just means so much to us. I mean the people that work here have the best hearts. A lot of them have been through the program, a lot of them are still giving when they don’t have anything to give. I just heard about it this morning from one of my coworkers,” said Cyndi Lewis, Director of Development. “It literally lit up the whole office yesterday, so we really want to say thank you to that family.”

There is only one day left to give to the Red Kettle Campaign and that’s Saturday, Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army is just $10,000 away from their goal.