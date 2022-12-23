Final Preparations Underway For VFW Christmas Eve Dinner

DULUTH, Minn. — Potato peelers were peeling away Friday getting ready for the annual VFW Christmas Eve dinner.

Throughout the week volunteers have been prepping 30 turkeys, 150-200 pounds of potatoes, and 150 pounds of sweet potatoes.

And it’s not just prepping food, volunteers are even shoveling and getting tables decorated. One veteran drives 50 miles to help get the dinner ready all week.

“It’s a smile on everybody’s face. I don’t think anyone leaves here hungry and I don’t believe anyone leaves here unhappy. If you’ve had a bad day, the weathers questionable, it’s cold it’s miserable for some. I was born in this winter, I’ve lived here all my life except for my military service for the most part. It’s a great way to go,” said Daryl Waldriff, Marine veteran volunteer.

There are still volunteers needed at 8 a.m. Saturday, to help mash potatoes and set up tables.

The Christmas Eve dinner in Lincoln Park goes on from noon to 3 p.m. and everyone is welcome.