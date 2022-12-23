Sheriff: All Of Cook County Under Power Outage

COOK COUNTY, Minn. — Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen posted on social media Friday evening to report a power outage affecting the entire county. This comes after an official 74 mph wind gust in Grand Marais earlier today.

“Hi everyone, our dispatch center is aware of the power outage that has affected the entire county. They are handling many emergency calls right now and the phone lines are being overwhelmed. If your power is out, and you can get by for a while, please do not call. If you have an emergency, absolutely call either 218-387-3030 or 911 and someone will respond. Thank you for your understanding at this time, and we will update this page when we are notified about the power returning.

Sheriff Pat Eliasen”