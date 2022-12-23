UMD Football’s Brent Laing Accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invite

The All-American becomes the third Bulldog to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl, that will take place in Las Vegas on February 2.

DULUTH, Minn.- Announced Friday morning, UMD Football standout Brent Laing accepted his invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The game not only allows Laing the opportunity to showcase his abilities in front of NFL scouts, but also helps raise money for Shriners Children, a non-profit that provides medical treatment for children with orthopedic conditions or are in need of corrective surgeries.

The All-American becomes the third Bulldog to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl, that will take place in Las Vegas on February 2.