UMD Football’s Dayvia Gbor Nominated for Cliff Harris DPOY Award

The winner will be announced, next Friday December 30.

DULUTH, Minn.- Announced on Monday, cornerback Dayvia Gbor has been nominated for the Cliff Harris Small College Defensive Player of the Year Award. An honor that recognizes the outstanding efforts of one defensive player amongst Division II, Division III and NAIA schools.

Gbor tallied 22 total tackles, with 7 interceptions and 11 broken up passes in his senior campaign for the Bulldogs.

