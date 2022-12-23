Volunteers Preparing For Annual VFW Christmas Eve Dinner

The VFW is still in need of dinner rolls for the event.

DULUTH, Minn. — The annual Christmas Eve dinner at VFW Hall is happening in Duluth on Saturday.

But first to make the special event happen, volunteers spend the whole week before preparing. Turkey, gravy, vegetables, white and sweet potatoes, and pie will be served.

Organizers are planning for 300 people but with the weather, they will happily feed whoever shows up. And you don’t have to be a VFW member, anyone who is hungry is free to go.

“It’s just something for somebody that you know got nowhere to go, come on down here. I always tell people it’s like going to grandmas. And if you can’t have Christmas dinner with your family come have it with ours. We’re happy to have you,” said George Drummond, Coordinator of the dinner.

When thinking of why Drummond puts on this event, he says it’s a chance to give back.

“I always tell people when you survive a war, there’s a reason. That you shouldn’t waste your talents to sit around and say, ‘well I did my thing you know I got shot at and I did my thing I don’t need to do anymore.’ It gives you a chance to give back something here and there,” explained Drummond.

If you’d like to get involved in preparing for the annual event, Fox 21 was told volunteers are still needed to help peel potatoes at the VFW’s Michigan Street location during the day Friday.

This dinner has been served at Post 137 for over 30 years. It’s happening Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.