Dreamland Supper Club Open for Christmas Dinners

SOUTH RANGE, Wis. —Many places are closed this Christmas, but the kitchen was on at the Dreamland Supper Club today for families looking to be out of the house for dinner. The supper club in South Range was decked out with Christmas décor. Dreamland had 80 reservations today for this year’s Christmas dinner with the chef for the night giving a rundown of the meal.

“Broiled stuff actually, maybe they’re looking for something that’s not so heavy today so a lot of broiled seafood, broiled walleye, broiled shrimp,” said the cook Theresa Patterson.

Dreamland’s owner tells us the only reason why he was open today was because of the staff volunteering to work on this holiday bringing some joy to the locals.

“It’s nice to have a place to eat with your family on the holidays,” said waitress Phoebe Pilon. “And I think Dan (the owner) just thinks of it as a very family-friendly place. He likes to serve those who want to go out for Christmas.”

“We usually come out here on Christmas because we celebrate the big family Christmas a week later and I know Dan and Theresa very well. We usually come out here for Christmas,” said the D’amour family.

Dreamland Supper Club was built around 1925 and has been serving Christmas dinners for 23 years now.