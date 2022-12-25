VFW Hosts Christmas Eve Dinner

DULUTH, Minn. –This weekend the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Duluth invited the community for a free Christmas Eve dinner.

This year marked 35 years of the VFW putting on this holiday feeding frenzy. People gathered sharing stories, and most importantly eating dinner together as one big community family. Organizers said that this year’s winter storm did worry them, but people still were lining up in the hallway eagerly waiting for a good hot meal.

“We set up food for 300, never knowing. We put it together and people come. This year, we didn’t know with the storm if we’ll have anyone coming in at all, but the hallway filled up right before it was time for people to open the doors. But we take anybody, there’s no requirement other than you’re good and hungry because we’ll feed you,” said organizer George Drummond.

The VFW’s dinner is run entirely by donations by both local companies and individuals.

Volunteers have been prepping potatoes, turkey, and decorating through this last week. Next year, the VFW is planning to continue this Christmas Eve dinner tradition.