Cook County Power Outage Update

COOK COUNTY, Minn. — Last weekend’s storm caused 74 mph wind gusts in Cook County, which resulted in several fallen trees, downed power lines, and at times, county wide power outages.

Arrowhead Cooperative tells Fox 21 the first call came in just before 8 a.m. on Friday and had all power restored by 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

During that time, transmitter issues occurred 3 times affecting over 4,000 Arrowhead members, but those problems were resolved within an hour.

As work continues to clean up after hurricane force gusts, Fox 21 was told that some seasonal homes may still be without power.

Arrowhead Cooperative won’t be able to tell until those residents return in the spring.