Duluth Marshall Girls Basketball Driven by Young Talent and Depth

The Hilltoppers return to action, Thursday in the Granite City Classic.

DULUTH, Minn.- Averaging 79 points per game and leading the Lake Superior Conference with an undefeated record, those numbers are typically seen from a team of veterans. But, for the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team, that’s not the case. In fact, the Hilltoppers are stacked with young talent and lots of depth.

Eight players on the varsity team are underclassmen, including three middle schoolers. Though, through the the first five games of the season, Marshall is outscoring their opponents by more than 100 points, with two of their leading scorers absent from the lineup.

Head Coach CJ Osuchukwu doesn’t worry about that one bit, he’s confident his young team can score points off the bench.

“I think we have a good chance to win our section this year. The goal is to go to state. Pequot is obviously the favorite, they won it last year, they brought their whole team back. But we have like eight girls that can easily score double digits at any time. It’s my first year where we’ve had five girls average double figures. It’s been good for us and our next nine games are tough so it’s really going to show where we’re at,” says Osuchukwu.

