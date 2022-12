Prep Boys Basketball: Esko Gets the Best of Duluth Marshall

Both teams will compete through Wednesday when the tournament concludes, taking on Hinkley/Finlayson.

ESKO, Minn.- The 42nd annual Coaches Classic Tournament tipped off, Monday evening with Duluth Marshall versus Esko.

The Eskomos saw six players have a double figure night on their way to a 101-46 win over the Hilltoppers.

Both teams will compete through Wednesday when the tournament concludes, taking on Hinkley/Finlayson.