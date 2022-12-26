Smooth Travel at Duluth International Airport

DULUTH, Minn. — The Arrival and Departure Board at Duluth International airport today did not reflect what much of the rest of the country was still facing. This morning more than 17 hundred flights were cancelled and another 3.000 delayed.

Tyler Ryder, returning from Michigan, said “I lucked out. I hopped on my plane on time, on time on the second one, just made it here.”

That was Ryder’s experience today as he flew from Grand Rapids Michigan to Minneapolis and then on to Duluth.

For Tristan Therrien, today’s flights were fine, but it was a bit of a different story over the weekend

Coming back from Montreal, Therrien said “It (the flight) was good, I was supposed to fly back yesterday, but it got cancelled, it was a pretty big storm. So, it went pretty well, not delayed or anything.” Hi trip also took him to Minneapolis before he went on to Duluth.

Traveling with kids can be trying, but it wasn’t the flights from Kansas City that had one young passenger a bit upset!

“We lost her like binky at the house, at my Parent’s house…they’re going to mail it.”

As for as the actual flights, there were no problems or delays as they flew from Kansas City.

That was pretty much the same story from each of the travelers we spoke with at the airport.

Now everyone is hopeful that the weather will be having much less of an impact from here forward.