Bentleyville Starts Teardown Process, Volunteers Needed

DULUTH, Minn. — After several weeks of festive lights, Bentleyville has wrapped up its season and now it’s time to put it all away.

Bentleyville is decorated with more than 5,000,000 lights, and in the past has helped raise close to 18,000 pounds of food.

The free light show takes more than a month to put together.

The Executive Director, Nathan Bentley says hundreds of volunteers are needed, but so far only a dozen has come out. Usually, the tear down only takes week if there’s enough people there to help, but Bentley says it could take longer without them.

“It doesn’t take any skill whatsoever just snip zip ties and rope extension cords and haul around pipe and stuff. So, we’re very much appreciative if the community would come down and help take down what they came down to enjoy for 7 weeks,” said Bentley.

One volunteer enjoys taking down the holiday decorations and encourages everyone in the community to come help out, especially with the warmer weather this week.

“Well right now the weather is perfect. We’ve actually got warm temperatures, last week was terrible. So, you got warm temperatures, we need the help, come down and give us a hand,” said Bill Lynch, a volunteer.

If you’d like to help out and volunteer, head down to Bayfront between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. any day this week until Sunday.