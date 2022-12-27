Duluth XC Candlelight Ski Event

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance held their social event in a unique way Tuesday with a candlelight ski at the Lester-Amity Chalet.

The family-friendly event is the first of three that will be put on this winter. Those who attended were able to check out the chalet, ski the double-O loop lit by luminaries, demo skis, eat food, and raffle for prizes.

The event was put on to help raise funds for the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club, also known as D.X.C., and bring new members aboard.

“Part of it is to bring awareness to get more members to join Duluth Cross Country Ski club because really they are a local ski club that is supporting kids getting you know, on ski’s; it’s supporting our trails,” Ski Hut Events Outreach Coordinator, Bobbie Larson says.

The next candlelight ski is happening at the Lester-Amity Chalet on March 4th, for the “Tour Duluth Event.”