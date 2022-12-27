Prep Basketball: Cloquet & Cromwell-Wright Girls Earn Day 1 Wins at Wood City Classic

The Lumberjacks were led by Alexa Snesrud, who had 22 points in the victory.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet girls basketball team would protect their home court on Day 1 of the Wood City Classic on Tuesday, defeating Mesabi East 69 to 52.

Cloquet will next play Rock Ridge on Wednesday at 4:30 PM.

In other girls action, Cromwell-Wright would rally back to top Rock Ridge 67 to 58.

The Cardinals will get right back at it Wednesday when they play Mesabi East. Tip-off is at 1 PM.