Prep Hockey: C-E-C, Ely, & Irondale Boys All Grab Holiday Tournament Victories

Owen Hindermann and Andy Larson would each tally a goal for the Hunters.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team would suffer a tough loss on Tuesday, falling to Irondale 3 to 2 on the first day of the Heritage Holiday Inn Classic.

Earlier in the day, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton defeated Apple Valley/Burnsville 9 to 3 to advance to the semifinals on Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks will play Mankato West at 4:30 PM.

In other tournament action, Ely would score four unanswered goals to top Moose Lake Area 4 to 1.

The Timberwolves will next be in action on Wednesday when they play Red Lake Falls.

Puck drop is at noon at Mars Lakeview Arena.