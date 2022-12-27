Spirit Mountain Opens Tubing Hill For Winter

DULUTH, Minn. — Spirit Mountain opened its tubing hills on Tuesday, just in time for kids on winter break from school.

Tubing is open at the resort on weekdays for the holiday break, but will then switch over to only being open on the weekends afterward.

If you go when the sun sets, Spirit Mountain turns on its colorful lights for glow tubing.

Of course, all ages are welcome to hit the hill.

“It’s a great activity for all ages. I mean yeah we have families with their kids, we have college-age that come out, we’ve got all the way up to everybody, you know, groups of adults that come out and tube,” Jon Regenold, director of resort services, said. “I enjoyed hearing families come down, the speed, and the different speeds of the different tubes, but all having a blast.”

Tickets for a two-hour tubing session are $25/person, and $29/person for glow tubing. You can buy tickets on Spirit Mountain’s website or at its office.