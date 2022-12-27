UMD Football’s Brent Laing Reacts to East-West Shrine Bowl Invite

Laing becomes only the third Bulldog to represent in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the past six years, Brent Laing has called Malosky Stadium home. Now, that chapter has ended he’s turning the page on the next steps in his football career.

Laing has a long list of accomplishments checked off during his football career. He was named to the All-NSIC First team twice and earned All-American honors. Now he’s faced with an opportunity to showcase his talents on the front line in front of NFL scouts, in the longest running college football all-star game in the country, the East-West Shrine Bowl.

“This game means a lot. In a weird way it’s kind of like a job interview, so you just have to go out there and put on your best stuff that you’ve been working on for the last six years. You know, coming into college this wasn’t something that I was expecting to go play in the NFL, obviously it’s probably every kid that goes to play college football’s dream,” says Laing, “I just worked really hard and it ended up just kind of coming into the light so I kind of ran with it. It’s a huge blessing on me, I’ve got a lot of people to thank that helped me get this far, so yeah it’s pretty cool.”

Laing will line up in the East-West Shrine Bowl, February 2 in Las Vegas.