UPDATE: One Arrested After Stabbing In Spirit Valley Neighborhood, Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

UPDATE (December 27, 4:42 p.m.) — Duluth Police say they have located and arrested a 66-year-old man who stabbed a woman around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL POST:

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police department, a male stabbed a female around 3:15 p.m. around the 4900 block of Grand Avenue.

The female was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately known what lead up to the stabbing and if the two know each other.

The investigation is active and ongoing.