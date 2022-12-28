Globe News Changing Ownership By Start of New Year

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–The old-school, one-stop-shop, Globe News in Superior, Wisconsin will have new owners by January 1st, 2023.

Globe News has been a collector’s dream on the corner of Belknap Street and Tower Avenue for 40 years. Starting off as a new stand selling only magazines and newspapers, longtime owner Tom Unterberger has expanded his inventory to include sports cards, comic books, and vinyl records.

Tom tells Fox 21 it’s hard to think about this chapter of his life ending but he has faith the new owners will keep things mostly the same when they take over on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Globe News Owner, Tom Unterberger, said, “The hardest part of leaving here, and it sounds cliche, but I’m really going to miss the people. I’ve helped them form nice collections, they’ve become good friends. That’s going to be tough, really tough to leave all that.”

If you want to bid farewell to Tom before he sets off to enjoy his retirement, you can stop by Globe News this week during 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.