Hermantown Boys Hockey Notches Home-Opening Win Over Delano

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- After nearly a month on the road, the Hermantown boys hockey team had their first home game of the season on Wednesday, defeating Delano 8 to 0.

The Hawks were led by Wyatt Carlson, who had a hat trick in the victory.

Hermantown (5-0-1) will next be in action Thursday at East Grand Forks.