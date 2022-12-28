House Fire In Superior, $50,000 Worth Of Damage

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A structure fire in Superior resulted in $50,000 worth of damage and a family to be without a home for a little while.

The Superior Fire Department says just after 11 a.m. Wednesday fire crews responded to a house fire on North 17th Street in Superior with fire coming out of a second story window.

All 3 on-duty engine companies responded to the fire as well as additional off-duty crews who worked for almost 3 hours to stop the fire.

The house sustained smoke and water damage throughout, totally $50,000 worth of damage.

There were no injuries to anyone involved. A cause of the fire is unknown at this time.