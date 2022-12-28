Shopping Local Pays Off for Retailers This Christmas

Stores find that many customers liked shopping "local."

DULUTH, Minn.–In the days following Christmas, more retailers are saying they’re happy with how the season went.

At The Bookstore at Fitger’s, store manager Jennifer Jubenville says it will soon be time to assess their inventory and see what new orders they will need to place. She said this season was a great one. She said the weather did have an effect on some shoppers, but said more residents are keeping in mind the stores in their area.

“You know, Fitger’s is in a really unique position because we’ve got the hotel attached to us so, I would say some times of the year we’re about fifty percent tourists and fifty percent locals,” Jubenville said. “But the locals have really discovered that we’re here, and they come down, and they have come to understand that we have free parking when you make purchases at Fitger’s. They come down to see the lights and the window displays. They realize you can gift shop for just about anybody when you come down to Fitger’s.”

Like a number of other retailers, The Bookstore was not affected by the supply-chain issues they faced last year. But Jubenville says they also ordered differently and early, to make sure they had what customers might be looking for. And it’s a treat when it happens.

Jubenville said, “We love turning people on to new authors. We love when someone comes in and says, ‘You know, I really like this book. Can you recommend something similar, or recommend something my mother-in-law who reads everything and everybody, that she might not have heard of before?’ And so we love to make those recommendations. And then even better is when those people come back and give us feedback that we hit the nail on the head.”