Spirit Mountain Busyness Causes Delays

DULUTH, Minn. — Delays and long wait times have been frustrating for some visitors of Spirit Mountain. The hill acknowledges there have been some issues, but that this happens during the busy holiday season.

One family who visited Spirit Mountain on Tuesday sent their concerns to the Mayor and city council. Another contacted Fox 21 and both said they waited between an hour and a half for lift line tickets and ski rentals.

Ann Glumac, the interim director of the mountain, said she apologizes for the delays. She added that the week between Christmas and New Year’s is the busiest week of the season. Glumac told Fox 21 that they want to get people out on the slopes as soon as possible, but it all takes time. On Wednesday the waits have been 30 minutes or less according to Glumac and that they are fully staffed. Spirit Mountain still needs part-time help, especially for positions that are outside.

An earlier problem that affected online sign-ups for ski lessons has now been fixed according to Glumac.