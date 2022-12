DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic at Cub Foods in Duluth is set to reopen.

The walk-in clinic was closed during the pandemic but is reopening starting Thursday.

QCare Express is a lower cost option for minor health concerns. These include Earaches, Pink Eye, Sinus Pressure, and Sore throats.

Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Mondays.