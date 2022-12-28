UMD Men’s Hockey Preps for Upcoming Exhibition Game Against St. Thomas

Saturday's contest will mark the first time UMD has faced St. Thomas at the Division one level.

DULUTH, Minn.- Just before the new year on Sunday, the UMD men’s hockey team will hit the ice for one last time in 2022.

The Bulldogs will welcome in the Tommies of St. Thomas into AMSOIL Arena on Saturday for an exhibition game.

St. Thomas is new to the division one ranks and Saturday’s contest will mark the first time they’ve faced UMD at the Division one level.

UMD assistant coach Cody Chupp says even though it is an exhibition game, they are treating it as if it was a regular season game.

“For us trying to kind of blow Christmas break out of the bodies a little bit is the plan for the first couple of days. I know you saw it today, power skating for 45 minutes, they did the same thing yesterday and then we had about 45-50 minutes of practice with emphasis on pace. So, that part of it is different and then as we get going through the week. It’ll look more similar to a regular game week. Obviously only one game on the weekend makes things different. But because we started Tuesday, it kind of it just a regular week of practice,” said Chupp.

Puck drop is at 2 PM on Saturday.