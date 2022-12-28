USPS Addresses Mail And Delivery Delays In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve been waiting weeks to receive your mail or packages, you’re not alone.

A Minnesota-based spokesperson for the Post Office tells FOX21 that the Duluth postal management is aware of the delays.

To tackle it, the post offices in Duluth are paying overtime to current employees while also bringing in more workers from other locations.

The USPS also partially blames the rough winter weather that they say paused mail deliveries for a few days.

If you have concerns about your mail deliveries, you can go to the post office’s website and reach out to them there.