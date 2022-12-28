Wisconsin Better Business Bureau Provides Tips On Holiday Flight Troubles

WISCONSIN — With many canceled flights and traveling delays happening this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin provides tips for handling these inconveniences.

For those travelers who would like compensation and refunds for their flight troubles the BBB suggests:

Keeping receipts because they may be needed later to recover expenses.

Checking an airlines website because they may be able to help with a refund and re-book a trip much faster.

If you’re going to a different country, check the country’s department of transportation as there might be different laws.

Check for flight delays or cancellations on the airline’s website as airlines update their websites faster.

Looking at carrier and credit card terms, as they may have different policies.

Purchase airline tickets with a credit card that offers trip protection.

Check out the Wisconsin BBB’s website for more holiday travel tips.