Worldwide “Skate for Ukraine” Fundraiser Comes to Duluth

The Duluth Heritage Center is hosting a virtual skating event in which skaters and their families can support Ukrainian players and others affected by the war.

DULUTH, Minn.–This holiday season, hockey players and fans worldwide are standing with players from Ukraine. The problem is that many of Ukraine’s players are serving on the frontlines.

After the Russian invasion, the Ukraine Hockey Federation temporarily dissolved, with several hockey players now fighting on the frontlines. The initiative “Skate for Ukraine” came about to support those players who are now a part of the war, as well as other refugees affected by recent events.

Recreational rinks around the globe have been hosting camps, tournaments, and virtual skating events to raise funds going directly to the organization “War Relief Ukraine”. Its a Texan based effort started by Ukrainian Americans. The funds will provide refugees and soldier with medical supplies and warm clothes.

“Skate for Ukraine” volunteer, Kathy Maas, said, “We want the skaters who are here, and on the other rinks, to support the skaters who can’t skate right now, they’re on the frontlines”.

The Heritage Center has been hosting a virtual skate program for several weeks. There, skaters and spectators can talk to a “Skate for Ukraine” volunteer about the players in the war, and how they can support the.

Funds can be donated on their website. There you can also sign up to host a “Skate for Ukraine” event.