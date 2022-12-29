Coffee Conversation: Endangered Animals of MN Paintings on Display at Zeitgeist

DULUTH, Minn. — Local Artist, Adam Swanson, presents a collection of the federal and state listed Endangered Animals in Minnesota.

Swanson hopes to use his art to bring awareness to endangered wildlife species.

Here’s a clip of his interview on the FOX21 morning show on Thursday.

You can check out his 8 Endangered Animals of MN paintings on display at Zeitgeist now.

Swanson works out of Cloquet — and has a number of other paintings regarding endangered species in his studio.

He also paints murals, portraits, and other creations.

Click here to see more.