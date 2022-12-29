Duluth City Hall Closed Until January 3 Due To Water Leak

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth City Hall is closed to all employees and the public due to a water leak.

Originally the City Hall closed Wednesday afternoon after a contractor accidentally hit a sprinkler head which caused the campus wide water leak.

Fox 21 stopped by the building Thursday and was told by a city employee that the area of the building most impacted by the accident was the second floor.

A press release states, crews have made good progress containing the leak since Wednesday.

They expect to open the building back up January 3.