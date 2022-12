Gustavus Adolphus Spoils Superior Showdown Opener for UWS Men’s Hockey

Colton Friesen had the lone goal for the Yellowjackets in the contest.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s hockey team would open up Superior Showdown play on Thursday, with a 3-1 loss to Gustavus Adolphus.

UWS will next play St. Scholastica on Friday at 3 PM.