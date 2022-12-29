One Roof Community Housing to Add More Affordable Housing

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Housing Board of Directors earlier this month approved Funding of more than 165 million dollars to create and preserve 2,156 homes, apartments and manufactured home community lots. One Roof Community Housing will receive nearly 400 thousand dollars to rehab 12 houses and build four homes.

Just over a year ago One Roof Community Housing opened Decker Dwellings an apartment building near Schneiderman’s Furniture, that has 42 one, two and three bedroom apartments that are affordable.

Affordability is the key to what One Roof Community Housing is all about. In the near future, ground will be broken on another affordable apartment complex to be known as Brewery Creek. In addition to these apartment buildings, Jeff Corey, the Executive Director of One Roof Community Housing says it has rehabbed 331 single family homes in Duluth for lower income families. Corey says, ” The housing market has been super challenging for lots of folks, but especially for low income folks. It doesn’t work. ”

Minnesota Housing provides funding for groups across the state who are providing affordable housing options. The 380 thousand dollars awarded to One Roof will be used to buy, rehab and then resell 12 homes in Duluth and Two Harbors. In addition four new homes will be built in Duluth, Proctor and Two Harbors. One Roof is also partnering with the Itasca County HRA Community Land trust that will be building eight homes in Grand Rapids. This will be the first time One Roof has done work in Itasca County.

“Most of the folks that buy our community land trust homes, they’ve moved almost once a year for the previous five years and so you think about a family with kids moving that often, how disruptive that is for the education, for their relationships, said Corey.” He added “The stability to stay in one place and afford it is enormously positive for people. It gives them a place where they can be healthy, they can contribute things back to other folks in the community.”

One Roof Community Housing provides many other services designed to assist lower income residents. These include buyer education and counseling, tenant and landlord education, loan money for home repairs and money for down payment assistance.