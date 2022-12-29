Prep Hockey: C-E-C Boys Claim Heritage Holiday Inn Classic Title, North Shore Falls

The Lumberjacks were led by Patrick Dunaiski, who had two goals in the victory.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team claimed the Heritage Holiday Inn Classic title on Thursday, defeating Park of Cottage Grove 5 to 2.

C-E-C (6-2) will next host Mounds View on January 2nd.

In other hockey action, North Shore would fall to Red Lake Falls 8 to 2.