Structure Fire In Gunflint Trail Area, One Man And Dog Dead

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — A man and his dog are dead after a fire broke out around the Gun Flint Trail area Wednesday night.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says crews responded to multiple structures on fire just before 11:30 p.m.

But in one of the structures was a 50-year-old man from Cook County and his dog who could not be saved.

The Sheriff’s Office says crews stayed for a little over 3 hours to take out the flames.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire as it is unknown at this time.