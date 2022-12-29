Student Wins Mike Colalillo Scholarship

DULUTH, Minn. — A generous scholarship was granted to a former Duluth East student, who honored a relative who fought in the Civil War.

The Mike Calalillo Medal of Honor Scholarship recognizes Calalillo, the last known surviving World War Two Medal of Honor recipient.

Scholarship applicants submitted research papers on St Louis County veterans.

Megan Nygaards winning essay honored her third great grandfather, highlighting his time fighting in the Civil War.

Megan is in her junior year at Boston College, majoring in biology and was inspired by her Mom to write her winning paper.

“I wrote an essay about my great-great-great grandfather Jacob Crosby and his time in the Civil War for Minnesota and also how his life connected to Albert Woolson who was also a Civil War soldier from Minnesota who became most well known for being the last surviving union soldier. ” Said Megan Nygaard.

The scholarship is 1,500 dollars, going towards tuition costs.

Donations to the scholarship fund can be made year round online or by mail, to the Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation.