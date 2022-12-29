Teens Get Into Fight Involving Knife In Morgan Park After Underage Drinking

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say teens who were underage drinking got into a fight in Morgan Park on Thursday evening, and one was armed with a knife.

It happened at 6:30 p.m. and involved a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl.

The 17-year-old girl was the one with the knife, according to the public information officer with the DPD.

Police got the call to head over to the 1400-block of 89th Avenue West to investigate.

Duluth police did not arrest any of them.

They said it was a disagreement between the three teens.

Officers are not calling it a stabbing even though a knife was involved, as the teens involved only had small wounds and cuts.

The DPD says they will continue to investigate.