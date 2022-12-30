Avatar the Way of Water is a Box Office Hit

DULUTH, Minn. — 13 years after the highest selling movie of all time was released, the sequel is finally here. And it’s dominating the box office.

The highly anticipated follow-up to director James Cameron’s Avatar has grossed more than 1 billion dollars in its first 2 weeks.

Avatar the Way of Water takes its audience back into the majestic world of Pandora.

With viewers rushing to theaters to see the sequel that has become the fastest movie to reach over a billion in sales.

Duluth’s West Theatre owner Bob Boone talked about how the turnout has been for the movie in his theater.

“The original Avatar is the best selling movie of all time but it started out fairly slow and then built attendance for week-after-week-after-week of growing sales and it looks like this Avatar is going to do some of the same.” Said Bob Boone.

The first Avatar is the number 1 most grossing movie ever, with just under 3 billion dollars in box office sales. Its success has seemed to follow into the second film, which is projected to beat out Top Gun Maverick for movie of the year.

Avatar looks to expand their series as they multiple movies in production, set to release in a couple of years.

James Cameron is a brilliant visionary at creating something that seems like a real world that’s fully developed.” Said Bob Boone.

West Theatre will continue showing the hit movie for the next 2 weeks. The theater opened in 2019 and has seen an increase it movie goers as new films are released.